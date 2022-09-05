Monday, September 05, 2022
     
  82-year-old man grooves to Badshah's song and melts the internet | Watch viral video

82-year-old man grooves to Badshah’s song and melts the internet | Watch viral video

A video of an elderly man setting the dance floor on fire and grooving happily to rapper-singer Badshah’s song has gone viral on the internet. Social media users are adoring the 82-year-old man's dance and are leaving their lovely comments. Watch the video here.

Charu Jain Edited By: Charu Jain New Delhi Published on: September 05, 2022 21:25 IST
An 82-year-old man dancing his heart out to a Bollywood song is the best thing to watch on the internet today. What is cuter than watching someone’s happy dance, that too if they are just enjoying and not worrying about the people watching them? Similarly, a video of an elderly man from a wedding function has gone viral on the internet. 

The video is shared on the social media platform Instagram by the account name Neegam Patel. In the viral video, an old man, who is in his early 80’s, can be seen full of life, just enjoying the beats of Bollywood singer Badshah’s song ‘Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai’ from the film ‘Khoobsurat.’ His energy was so positive and lovely which made everyone smile. The caption of the video read, “Final round! Golden buzzer!!! Uncle found the fountain of youth” 

Have a look at the video:

Netizens' reactions to the viral video:

From the time the video was shared on Instagram, it has been making rounds. It has received more than 8 Lakh views and thousands of comments (at the time of writing). One user wrote, “Wow, Going to start gyming so I can dance like him at 82.” Another user wrote, “LOVE IT!!!! This is gonna be me when I'm older ahah. Enjoy life to the fullest”, “Inspiration to all those who say I cant do it coz I'm tooo old!”, wrote the third user. 

Have a look at more comments:

