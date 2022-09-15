Diljit Dosanjh's kitchen dance on Haryanvi song ‘Gypsy’ wins fans | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TBREPORTER Diljit Dosanjh dance to Haryanvi song Gypsy

Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most renowned singers and actors in India. His songs are not only limited to India but the singer enjoys a massive fan following over the seas as well. Interestingly, Diljit is also an avid social media user. From his controversy with Kangana Ranaut to his Punjabi comments on international stars' posts, he keeps his fans entertained. Recently, another video of Dosanjh went viral on the internet.

On September 14, the actor-singer posted a clip of himself, where he was seen grooving to the popular Haryanvi song Gypsy by GD Kaur. As soon as he shared the video, it instantly went viral and his fans loved it. The funny thing which made the video eye-pleasing was his dancing in the kitchen along with his staff on this peppy track. His quirky and witty antics always win hearts and this time as well, he was successful in doing this.

Watch the viral video here:

Netizens' reactions to the video:

The video has garnered more than 4 million views till now and will gain more in future. His fans and social media users are leaving their lovely reactions to the video. One user wrote, “Need a musical chef in my life like you.” Another user wrote, “That dance tho”, “Hahahaahaahaha cute”, and wrote the third user with heart emoji. While other users dropped laughing and fire emojis.

Have a look at some more funny videos of the singer here:

Also Read: Viral Video: School kids miss overcrowded bus, netizens demand special conveyance | WATCH

Also Read: Girl writes heartfelt letter to her favourite Marvel character Loki and reads it to him in an adorable video

Read More Trending News