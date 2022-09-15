Thursday, September 15, 2022
     
Girl writes heartfelt letter to her favourite Marvel character Loki and reads it to him in an adorable video

In a viral video, a little girl of around 5 years of age can be seen reading a letter to her favourite Marvel character Loki. The girl’s effort to write her heart out is winning the internet. Watch the video here.

September 15, 2022
Superheroes have fans all around the world. Similarly, a video of a girl reading her handwritten letter to her favourite Marvel character is going viral. Not just adults but kids are especially hooked to the larger-than-life persona of heroes on the screens. By looking at this viral video, it is clear that this little munchkin is emotionally attached to her favorite 'Loki'.

The video, which was posted on Instagram by the content creator called Jenielle, shows a little girl expressing her love for her favourite Marvel character Loki. She can be seen reading the letter in gibberish to a man who showed up dressed as the character. The caption of her video read, “Loki letter reveal.” 

Take a look at the video that will melt your heart:

Netizens’ reaction to the video:

The video is so sweet that it has been receiving a lot of views lately. People are also leaving their comments and reacting to the viral video. Even the Marvel studios, official page dropped a green heart emoji in the comment section. One user wrote, “My heart just melted.” Another user wrote, “This is TOO precious oh my god I can’t handle it”, “I need more Loki and baby Loki videos in my life. This is too precious”, wrote the third user.

Have a look at more comments here:

