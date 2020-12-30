Image Source : IG/FIT.FOODIE.NUTTER,YASHRAJMUKHATE Year Ender 2020: From Dalgona coffee to Yashraj Mukhate, 6 viral trends that ruled 2020

The year 2020 has been full of surprises. There were challenges and trends that took over the internet. As most parts of the year was spent indoors, people came out with various activities and ideas to entertain themselves. From weird cooking recipes to varied video trends, netizens tried their hands on many new things. As the curtain of 2020 is going down soon, let's have a look at a few of the trendiest things and activities of 2020:

Yashraj Mukhate

Yashraj Mukhate became one of the most famous social media celebrity in 2020. His 'rasode me kaun tha' music melody took the internet by storm. Ever since the music star is giving us some great dose of music. His latest quirky music creation is on Shehnaaz Gill's famous Bigg Boss dialogue 'Sadda Kutta Kutta'. Check out some of his great works here:

Dalgona Coffee

It won't be fair if we talk about trending things and miss out on one of the most loved and trending food recipes. Yes, it is the Dalgona coffee. This coffee recipe went viral on the TikTok app and people from all over the world enjoyed it. As they say, coffee makes things better, this version of coffee really helped many of us survive the pandemic.

Binod

This trend doesn’t need any introduction because 'Binod' was literally the most popular term in the month of August 2020. It all started with an innocent ‘Binod’ comment on Slayypoint’s youtube video and that comment made it to the viral trends on Indian social media. Multiple creators started developing creative content around it.

Pass The Brush Challenge

This trend was one of the most popular among social media influencers. From fashion influencers to artists, each one created their own version of the 'pass me the brush challenge'.

Main Tera

With the year coming to a wrap, there's another trending track that is taking over the Instagram reels. It is Kalank's title track, 'Main Tera', and everyone is seen humming this song and creating some creative content around it.

Quarantine pillow challenge

In this challenge, netizens took their pillow and created some of the most stylish outfits, wrapping a belt around them. A-list celebrities also sported a trendy pillow look.