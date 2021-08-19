World Photography Day: Twitter turns into most photogenic place as netizens share their best clicks

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CECAPTURE_,GLASTOMICHELLE Netizens share their best clicks on World Photography Day

World Photography Day is observed every year on August 19. The date was particularly selected in order to mark the purchase of the patent to the 'daguerreotype' camera by the French government, who made it free for use to the entire universe. A photograph has the ability to capture a place; an experience; an idea; a moment in time. For this reason, it's said that a picture is worth a thousand words. Photographs can convey a feeling faster than, and sometimes even more effectively than words can. A photograph can make the viewer see the world the way the photographer sees it.

Photographs even transcend the passing of time - a photo from a hundred years ago can still be as appreciated now, as it was then. A photo taken tomorrow, can still be just as appreciated by others in a hundred years' time. A photograph can carrest a moment, capture a place and make an experience unforgettable. Hence it is rightly said that a picture is worth a thousand words. Without any doubts, a picture can communicate more effectively than spoken words and sometimes even faster. Also, it holds the ability to give its viewer a different perspective of the same world they have been looking at.

On this interesting day, photography enthusiasts have taken to social media to share their best clicks. While some have been sharing beautiful portraits, several others chose to put on display picturesque destinations from all over the world.

With #WorldPhotographyDay as one of the top trends on Twitter, check out how netizens celebrated the day: