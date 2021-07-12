UP Police's innovative post reveals what's common among Manali, Agra, Shimla and Kullu?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Police's innovative post reveals what common among Manali, Agra, Shimla and Kullu?

As the country continues to fight against the second wave of COVID-19, the new cases are gradually declining. The government has started lifting certain restrictions. As soon as the government announced ease in travel restrictions, people packed up their bags and flocked to their favourite hill stations. Recently, hill stations like Mussoorie, Manali, Shimla and Kullu were jam-packed with tourists. In the last few days, several pictures and videos of overcrowded hill stations have gone viral on social media.

This has raised a genuine concern among the authorities. The Uttar Pradesh Police has come up with an innovative idea to sensitize people and issue warnings to follow COVID-19 appropriate protocols to avoid an impending third wave.

Their latest post on Twitter reminded tourists of the importance of mask and adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Highlighting the importance of wearing a mask, UP Police tweeted, “A travel companion to keep you safe as you explore tourist destinations! Stay masked while you have a good time with family & friends (sic).”

Manali, Agra, Shimla, and Kullu are all referenced in the image to remind people of the importance of masks. It also encouraged them to follow proper COVID-19 protocols while they enjoy exploring the destinations.

After scary photos of tourists places crowded with tourists surfaced from Mussorie, Manali, and other hill stations, the Union Health Ministry on Friday said that we are still dealing with the second wave of COVID-19 and need to continue the display of Covid appropriate behaviour.