Twitterati are tripping over 'March 2020 vs March 2021' memes screaming 'so relatable'

Ross Gellar screaming 'I'm still alive' and Thor's transformation from fit to fat have become Twitter's most relatable emotions right now. After the unexpected and crappy year that 2020 has been -- thanks to the global pandemic -- netizens are tripping over the fact that it has been a year since we were introduced to the deadly coronavirus and the subsequent lockdowns around the world.

Clearly, a lot has happened between March 2020 and March 2021 and Twitterati have found hilarious ways to summarise the past year. Whether you feel last year was a blur or consider the isolated 2020 as a blessing, the Internet will serve you with a meme so relatable that you cannot ignore it. Sample some of these hilarious tweets:

Meanwhile, let's not ignore the fact that the pandemic is far from being over. The COVID-19 cases are on the rise again and the looming fear of contracting the virus is as high as it was in the past year.

Amid a worrying upward trend, India registered 12,286 new coronavirus cases and 91 fatalities in the last 24 hours, which pushed the overall infection tally and death toll to 1,11,24,527 and 1,57,248, respectively, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. As per the Ministry's data, there are currently 1,68,358 active cases after 12,464 patients were discharged in a day.