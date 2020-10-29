Ever seen a yellow turtle? Netizens are amazed as rare yellow turtle rescued in West Bengal

Thursday, October 29, 2020
     
 Debashish Sharma of the Indian Forest Services took to Twitter to share pictures of the rare kind of the flapshell turtle which was found in a pond in Burdwan, West Bengal. It is said to be one of its kind with peculiar yellow colour.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 29, 2020 11:29 IST
Netizens are amazed as rare yellow turtle rescued in West Bengal

While there are millions of species of plants and animals present on the planets, biologists keep on finding new species that leave the netizens amazed. A rare yellow turtle has been rescued in West Bengal, pictures of which have left Twitterati speechless. Debashish Sharma of the Indian Forest Services took to Twitter to share pictures of the rare kind of the flapshell turtle which was found in a pond in Burdwan, West Bengal. It is said to be one of its kind with peculiar yellow colour.

Debashish Sharma shared the details of the rescue operation along with the pictures and wrote, "Today, a yellow turtle was rescued from a pond in Burdwan, West Bengal. It's one kind of a rarely occurring flapshell turtle. It's an albino kind whose peculiar yellow colour is may be because of either some genetic mutation or congenital disorder due to absence of tyrosine pigment."

Earlier in July, a similar rare yellow turtle was rescued in Odisha. As per a report in ANI, "A yellow turtle was rescued by locals from Sujanpur village in Balasore district. It was later handed over to Forest Department officials. B Acharya, Wildlife Warden says, "This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this.""

Twitterati is pleasantly amazed to see a rare yellow turtle. Reacting to the pictures, one Twitter user said, "So beautiful and unique .. Such smooth skin I guess on top it’s slippery n glossy as per the photo." Another said, "Wow.. this is the first time I am seeing this colour.. beautiful it is" Check out the reactions-

 

