Raipur tweeted most about animals, Bhubaneswar on good deeds: Twitter

Netizens in Raipur tweeted the most about animals, while Bhubaneswar emerged as the top city talking about doing good deeds and acts of kindness, according to a study commissioned by Twitter While Twitter is a popular online platform for political discussions, the study showed that Indians found joy in everyday conversations as well last year.

Twitter commissioned Quilt.AI that analysed 8.5 lakh tweets across 22 cities in India in the September-November 2019 period.

According to the study, themes such as animals, celebration, celebrity content, doing good deeds, family, food, humour, nostalgia, romance and sports drove joyful conversations on Twitter.

Southern cities like Ernakulam, Hyderabad and Chennai led conversations across themes of sports, food, celebration, celebrity content and humour, the study found.

Ludhiana topped the charts for conversations on romance, while Raipur led conversations around animals. Bhubaneswar had the most conversations around family and doing good deeds, whereas Mumbai led conversations on nostalgia.

"Twitter is a modern public square where diverse voices discuss their views on topics that interest them...With Conversation Replay, we intend to throwback to those vibrant conversations, across varied themes of joy from diverse parts of India," Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director at Twitter India, said

