Prada mocked for selling yellow turtleneck that looks like Swiss cheese

Holy Shit or Holey Cheese! Prada is mocked for selling a unique turtle neck jumper, which looks way too awful. But, that’s not the most shocking part as style and fashion can vary from person to person as it is a subjective matter. The only thing to bother is you’ll have to pay £905 (Rs 90,000) for the jumper. Although top luxury and designer brands are known for their style and appeal. But sometimes, they come up with designs and products that leave shoppers, baffled.

Recently, Gucci sold a pair of dirty sneakers for almost Rs 60, 000 by describing it as 'vintage.'

What is even more shocking is, that the ugly yet funny jumper is a part of the luxury brand’s Spring Summer/2021 collection.

"Defined by a precious openwork motif with placed holes, this viscose turtleneck sweater completes the looks of the Spring Summer 2021 show. The result of an ongoing creative conversation, the collection marks the debut of Creative Co-Directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons," the garment is described on the website.

Take a look: