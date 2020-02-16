Beware! Parents stop your kids from doing TikTok's viral Skullbreaker challenge

TikTok's Skullbreaker challenge has been causing concern for parents of young children after many cases of serious injuries were reported

Smartphones and mobile internet have revamped our lives while it has added many positive things usage of smartphones and modern-day apps have also caused concern. The latest in the list is the name of a trend that has been going viral on the popular video app Tik Tok. Skull breaker challenge is exactly as problematic as it sounds. The jumping challenge requires three participants standing side by side. The two people on the sides try to knock out the middle one as he tries to attempt the jumping stunt.

The trend has been causing concern for parents of young children after many cases of serious injuries were reported.

This is the skull breaker challenge. Please please PLEASE don’t do this 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 People have died from this (I cut the video I received from another mum)



Why do kids do these stupid things 😣 pic.twitter.com/WNgn2HcPTp — ♔ Jennifer ♔ (@britishchickAD) February 14, 2020

The skull breaker challenge started off as a joke between two school students in Spain but soon went viral on TikTok and many users posted their videos doing this prank. Soon the situation became serious and many videos where people were seen getting injured while performing this challenge surfaced. The trend has mainly affected users in Europe and America. While the Indian users have not been swayed away by the trends yet but if it’s not taken seriously, it could well gain popularity among Indian users.

The #skullbreakerchallenge which is currently trending on #tiktok is fatal. Please pay attention to our kids. pic.twitter.com/SQi9RPpk6j — Nicole Wong 王晓庭 (@nicolewong89) February 14, 2020

What's the risk?

The prank is very risky in terms of pain and injury it could cause. Internet viral challenges like Blue whale challenge, momo challenge or the lip glue challenge, these viral challenges of raised safety issues for the individuals taking part in this. While most of the video don't exactly tell you, what happens after the skull breaker challenge. Serious head, back, and pelvic injuries have been reported. In case of a free fall like what happens in this challenge, doctors say that it can have damaging results from simple bruises to serious fractures, concussions, broken bones, ligament tear or injure your head badly.

DANGEROUS - WARN YOUR KIDS. PLEASE SHARE. The Skull Breaker Challenge. People kick feet from underneath an unexpecting person when they jump. Kids are losing their life/serious injuries. This prank was perpetrated on a special needs person. My Lord!!! https://t.co/iEMA3vxTs3 pic.twitter.com/c1iRcLbUOK — Stephen4Equity (@Stephen4Equity) February 15, 2020

This trend is also seen as an act of bullying of young kids and it could have lasting impact on their mind.

So, it’s better to talk to your kids about the impacts of this challenge and make them aware about their safety.