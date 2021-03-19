Netizens go crazy with World Sleep Day memes, Dinesh Kartik tops the list

Image Source : TWITTER/AYUSH_PR_ World Sleep Day meme

March 19 is observed as World Sleep Day and Twitterati are having a good laugh about it. Sleep deprived netizens who have been straining their eyes scrolling social media feeds have flooded the Internet with hilarious memes about the day. While some posted pictures of them snoozing the alarm, many took cue from Bollywood movies and gave some iconic dialogues a witty spin to tickle the funny bone. Indian cricketer Dinesh Kartik too joined the bandwagon and shared a picture of him dozing off.

Here are some funniest memes on world Sleep Day to give you a good dose of laughter:

For the unversed, World Sleep Day is dedicated to spreading awareness about all aspects of sleep, including the importance of getting good sleep, sleep medicines and social aspects of sleep problems.

According to medical experts, sleep is an important part of our daily routine -- we spend about one-third of our lives sleeping. Quality sleep -- and getting enough of it at the right times -- is as essential to survival as food and water.

The cumulative effects of a long period of sleep loss and sleep disorders have been linked to deleterious health consequences, including an impact on our cognitive functions, cardio-metabolic diseases, obesity, impaired immunity, etc. OSA impairs glucose metabolism and promotes weight gain, which puts us at the risk of type 2 diabetes mellitus. Individuals with OSA are at a higher risk of stroke and irregular heart beats. Hence, quite often OSA management goes hand-in-hand along with cardio-vascular medications in individuals who have had a history of cardiac disease.

Few studies have also linked impaired sleep with the risk of cancer. A research at Stanford university has confirmed that sleep deprivation alters the balance of two hormones, cortisol, and melatonin. Cortisol helps in the regulation of immune system activity whereas melatonin helps to fight tumour growth and promote DNA repair, leading to cancer protective effects.

Sleep disorders have also been linked road traffic accidents and major industrial accidents globally.

--with IANS inputs