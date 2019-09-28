Saturday, September 28, 2019
     
Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji trends on Twitter. Seen these memes?

Happy birthday Munmun Dutt aka Babita Ji! Have a meme-blastic year.

New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2019 18:13 IST
Munmun Dutta turns year older today

''Babitaaaa Ji!'' Admit it that you actually read this the way Jethalal addresses the most sensational character of popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It is difficult to imagine any Indian household where TMKOC has never ever been watched (Ek episode toh dekha hi hoga). The phenomenal, hot and sassy Babita Ji is being played by actress Munmun Dutta over the years. 

Babita Ji for Jethalal is what painting is for Majnu Bhai!

Munmun Dutta turns a year older today and surprisingly, she is trending on Twitter. Twitterati are having a field day circulating memes along with wishing the most-sought after lady of Gokuldham society the happiest birthday.

Munmun too, took to Twitter to wish herself and others with whom she shares her birthday. ''Another year round the Sun Going through a low phase. Keep me in your prayers.Thank you for your wishes and Happy birthday to everyone I share my birthday today with.. Stay blessed #happybirthdaytome #prayers,'' she wrote along with her *** photo (insert any adjective complimenting her good looks)

So here we have filtered and compiled some Babita Ji memes for you that were doing the rounds on Twitter today. Here you go!

Very good question but your question hurts Jethalal!

All the best!

Mankind Angel

Ekdum Inhone Waqt Badal Diye, Jazbaat Badal Diye

