Man literally falls in love as he slips on beach before proposing, video goes viral

The 18-second clip has been shared by the man's girlfriend Maria Gugliotta on Facebook "He fell so hard he popped up with a ring!!! I'm so excited but first I have to stop laughing," reads the caption.

New Delhi Published on: July 11, 2020 14:03 IST
Just before he would pop the question to his beloved with the ring, a Michigan man named Logan Jackson slipped on the beach. The video has now gone viral across social media platforms and, netizens can't seem to keep calm. The 18-second clip has been shared by the man's girlfriend Maria Gugliotta on Facebook "He fell so hard he popped up with a ring!!! I'm so excited but first I have to stop laughing," reads the caption.

In the viral video, we can see Maria busy playing with a dog on the beach as Logan walked towards her, in order to surprise her. However, he slips and false on the beach but did not take a moment to get up and proceed towards Maria.

Thereafter, he went down on his knees to propose to Maria with the ring, and both hugged and kissed, all set for a 'happily ever after' scenario.

