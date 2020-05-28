Image Source : TWITTER/@CLIMATEGLOBE Locust Attack: In a first, drones spray chemicals and clear big swarms in Chomu

Locust attack has become a topic of concern for all states they swarm in big numbers to different cities. In a first, drones have been used in the Samod village in Chomu tehsil of Jaipur to clear the big swarm of locust which arrived there a day ago. The State agricultural department is using tailor-made drones given by the Union Ministry to clear locusts in the state. On Wednesday morning, the drones were used to spray 10-liter of chemicals, along with creating a sound that would dispense the locust into different areas.

According to a report in TOI, the agriculture department will soon be rolling a tender for engaging 30 drones for the said purpose. Om Prakash, commissioner, state agriculture department, said, "It has successfully contained the movement of locusts in an open area and on the foothills where it was not possible for the usual tractors to make it reach. A detailed assessment of its impact is being studied by the field officers."

This is the first time that such an action has been taken. The report further states that the spray tank attached to a drone is exhausted within 10 minutes of its flight and then refilled by the handler through a tractor. It is also said that it is a cost-effective measure for the state agriculture department and the Locust Warning Organization (LWO).

Prakash further stated that the advantage of using drones is they can fly above locusts and help combat them even when they are flying. Earlier, the actions taken were restricted to when locusts were resting on a tree or on a crop.

“In fact, the state is running short of drones as they are being used in surveillance of areas under the curfew of the local administrations,” said an official. The department has also asked for PPE kits for field officials.

