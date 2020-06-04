Landslide in Norway sweeps houses, buildings into sea. See shocking video 

Thursday, June 04, 2020
     
In the viral video, we can see a large area of land being pushed towards the sea. Several houses can also be seen floating in the dramatic video.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 04, 2020 21:51 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/JAN EGIL BAKKEBY

A major landslide occurred in northern Norway on June 3 and, it was so intense that it swept houses and buildings into the sea. While there are several videos and pictures of the incident that has made their way to the internet, a shocking video shot by Jan Egil Bakkeby, is going viral. In the video, we can see a large area of land being pushed towards the sea. Several houses can also be seen floating in the dramatic video.

The netizens were left in utter shock to see the video, which has now become viral across the internet with over 31.4 k retweets and four million views.

"Amazing. The mini tsunami that carried them back towards shore was incredible too. I wonder what the geology was at work there. Ordinarily mudslides involve steeper slopes. Astonishing footage", wrote a user. 

Another commented, "It's a quick clay slide, and they're usually caused by rising groundwater levels. When the topsoil becomes saturated, the excessive water has nowhere to go but into the quick clay, causing it to liquefy and a slide to happen".

 

