Image Source : TWITTER/JAN EGIL BAKKEBY Landslide in Norway sweeps houses, buildings into sea. See shocking video

A major landslide occurred in northern Norway on June 3 and, it was so intense that it swept houses and buildings into the sea. While there are several videos and pictures of the incident that has made their way to the internet, a shocking video shot by Jan Egil Bakkeby, is going viral. In the video, we can see a large area of land being pushed towards the sea. Several houses can also be seen floating in the dramatic video.

Just now in Alta, Norway: Huge mudslide dragging several houses into the sea. pic.twitter.com/xR4t5zLI7m — Jan Fredrik Drabløs (@JanFredrikD) June 3, 2020

Here is the aftermath with one house left.



There was a dog that joined the ride, but he was able to swim back to shore and get rescued. pic.twitter.com/kLIJxcyAs6 — Jan Fredrik Drabløs (@JanFredrikD) June 4, 2020

The netizens were left in utter shock to see the video, which has now become viral across the internet with over 31.4 k retweets and four million views.

"Amazing. The mini tsunami that carried them back towards shore was incredible too. I wonder what the geology was at work there. Ordinarily mudslides involve steeper slopes. Astonishing footage", wrote a user.

Another commented, "It's a quick clay slide, and they're usually caused by rising groundwater levels. When the topsoil becomes saturated, the excessive water has nowhere to go but into the quick clay, causing it to liquefy and a slide to happen".

