After Cristiano Ronaldo puts aside Coca-Cola bottles, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

After footballer Cristiano Ronaldo removed two bottles of carbonated drinks Coca-Cola, during a press conference at the European Championship, it has become the talk of the town. The Portuguese star footballer put aside the bottles and picked up a water bottle. This coincided with a $4bn fall in the share price of the drinks company. Coke is a sponsor of the ongoing Euro 2020 in which the former Real Madrid star is leading Portugal. After Ronaldo's snub, the internet hasn't stopped talking about his gesture. While many lauded the ace footballer for being the perfect role model, others took a dig at Coca Cola and called the drop in its share price as the "Ronaldo Effect." Others have been telling the sponsors to brush up their knowledge in marketing and brand studies.

Soon after Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub, netizens flooded the internet with hilarious memes and jokes. From Amrita Arora's popular dialogues from Vivaah- 'jal lijie' to The Family Man's 'tere baap ne aaj gazab kar dia,' Twitterati is having a ball.

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola's shares took a dive and left the company with billions of dollars in losses. "Coca-Cola shares dropped from 56.10 dollars to 55.22 dollars almost immediately after Ronaldo's gesture, meaning the company's value fell from $242 billion to $238 billion," said a report in the Marca. The dip in value happened within half an hour.

Ronaldo has been quite vocal in his support for healthy diet and is known to admonish his son when he finds him eating food referred to as junk. "Occasionally my son drinks Coca-Cola or Fanta and eats crisps and he knows I don't like that," Ronaldo has said in the past.

A day after causing the mayhem on the stock market, Ronaldo powered his Iberian nation to a 3-0 win over Hungary with a brace. He also built his legend further by becoming the top scorer in European Championship history with 11 goals.