Bunch of red Japanese grapes sold for $11,000 at auction

A bunch of red grapes was sold on Tuesday in Japan for 1.2 million yen ($11,000) in the first auction of the season, making it the most expensive since the breed came to market 12 years ago. The "Ruby Roman", is known for being extremely juicy with little acidity and a high sugar content. Each grape of the breed, developed by the Ishikawa prefectural government, weighs more than 20 grams, reports Kyodo News Agency. Hyakurakuso, a company that owns inns, bought the bunch through a wholesaler who bid for the grapes at the central wholesale market in Kanazawa.

"We would like to convey to our customers our exhilaration when we held the (box of) grapes," Hosokawa added. Worries about the grapes' quality caused by the bad weather at the end of June dissipated as the temperature rose from the beginning of July. It is expected that 26,000 bunches of Ruby Roman will be shipped by the end of September, according to JA Zennoh Ishikawa, a farming cooperative.

Expensive fruit, prized for their appearance and taste, are a key luxury good in Japan, bought as gifts or for promotional purposes by businesses. Not just red grapes, but white strawberries and carefully shaped watermelons are among the expensive fruit prized in Japan as gifts.

(With IANS inputs)