Weird 'gorilla crow' video has gone viral on Twitter, leaving netizens befuddled

Image Source : GOOGLE Crow or Gorilla?

A bizarre video has taken over the internet as quick as a wildfire. A Twitter user captured a gorilla which seems like a crow. According to BBC, the viral video was filmed by Keitaro Simpson in Nagoya, Japan at the Parco shopping center.

The creature, which is dubbed 'gorilla crow' can be seen perched on its big wings and looks quite similar to an ape standing on its forearms. The video has crossed over 10 million views and has been shared more than 100,000 times.

Keitaro told Newsweek that at first when he spotted the crowilla, he was creeped out as it looked like a zombie, but after observing its odd behavior for a minute, he found it attractive.

Later, the video reached Kaeli Swift who is a corvid researcher from the University of Washington, who explained and was able to tell the reason behind crow's strange stance.

There’s a very strange (uncredited) video of crow making the rounds on reddit. Here’s the deal. First, this is a large-billed crow, which is why the face is looking a little out of proportion. pic.twitter.com/LUYuMimvAp — Kaeli Swift, PhD (@corvidresearch) June 22, 2019

Swift explained that it was a large-billed crow and has a face that is a little out of proportion. He said that it was a kind of species that can be found in Asia and are scavengers that eat leftover human food and they also steal food from other birds.

Kaeli wrote on Twitter, "This bird is not missing its legs and propping itself up with its wings, that would be physically impossible. Also, not that it’s relevant to the answer, but a crow without legs couldn’t fly, because it couldn’t generate any lift. So legless crow is a dead crow."

Second, this bird is not missing its legs and propping itself up with its wings, that would be physically impossible. Also, not that it’s relevant to the answer, but a crow without legs couldn’t fly, because it couldn’t generate any lift. So legless crow is a dead crow. — Kaeli Swift, PhD (@corvidresearch) June 22, 2019

Swift later explained that the bird was sunning itself, and was trying to cool off from the hot weather and protect its feathers.

In any case sunning like this is a common behavior among birds. Sometimes it’s about warming up but a lot of times you’ll see them do it when it’s hot out. In these cases it’s about feather care. Sun exposure can reduce feather degrading bacteria and mites. — Kaeli Swift, PhD (@corvidresearch) June 22, 2019

What is your take on it?