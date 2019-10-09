Bigg Boss 13: Fans angry with Sidharth Shukla’s outburst, call Rashami Desai ‘Tigress ‘

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13: Fans slam Sidharth Shukla, support Koena Mitra & Rashami

Bed Friends Forever Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s bonding hit the rock in the latest episode of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. On Day 9 before the second luxury budget task started, the entire house fought over kitchen duties and why the ‘rotis’ were not thin. Well, as weird as it may sound, the housemates were all seen eating each other’s heads over what should be cooked for lunch and dinner when Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai got involved in a heated argument.

While the issue was with Devoleena, as soon as Rashami spoke up to support her, Sidharth Shukla screamed on her and their disagreement hit the rocky road. The actor’s outburst on his BFF Rashami left twitter angry. Fans were very annoyed with Sidharth for not screaming at Rashami for no reason and supported the actress for ‘talking sense’. Twitterati also praised her for giving it back to Sidharth in her own way and called her a tigress.

One twitter user wrote, “#RashmiDesai was right in today's episode. More power to her for Bashing #SiddharthShukla who was unnecessarily behind her. Loved it when she replied to Siddharth. This girl can give back in her own way” Another said, “The tigress in #RashmiDesai has woken up” Check out more tweets here-

who said that #SiddharthShukla is very mature guy?



He was fighting like Aunty



What a cheap language he is using?



Mature celebrity using this type of words?



How he behaves?



Kudos to them who still admire him



I love #RashmiDesai who gave him back#BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss — Forgive but not forget (@Snehal1Snehal) October 8, 2019

@TheRashamiDesai was right in today's episode.More power to her for Bashing #SiddharthShukla who was unnecessarily behind her.

Loved it when she replied to Siddharth.

This girl can give back in her own way🔥.

Go Rashmi 😘.

ONLY RASHMI DESAI💖! #WESUPPORTU #BiggBoss13 — Pranav Gawande (@PranavGawande5) October 8, 2019

Though I liked #SiddharthShukla in previous week, but I must say he was rude today. He is a short-tempered person. I liked #ReshmiDeshai coming out from her shell. #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Boishakh (@boishakh1987) October 8, 2019

Overacting ki Dukaan #SiddharthShukla

Wait some day his real face will be revealed mark my words.

He want to be dictator.#KoenaMitra ,#Devoleena #Rashmi gave him back and I love it.



Retweet- If you agree!

Follow- @real_khabri_1 #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Khabri 👂 (@real_khabri_1) October 8, 2019

Wtf is wrong with #SiddharthShukla

Jitni respect thi sab kho di aaj😤😤

Itna kayka ego hai isme😂😂😂😂

Rashmi ke 2m followers hai bhai n sid ke sirf 21k😂😂😂😂kish baat ki ghamand hai ese😂😂#BiggBoss13



We are with you girl 🔥@TheRashamiDesai — Shraddha🤙😎 (@Shraddha_d8) October 8, 2019

#SiddharthShukla 😐



he continuously said, everyone wants FOOTAGE now,



But in reality, he is running around washroom, kitchen & bedroom , wherever discussion is going on..



He suddenly became Footage Seeker 🧐#BiggBoss13 #BB13 #BiggBoss — CA Rakesh 🇮🇳 (@albelaindian) October 8, 2019

#RashmiDesai is the lioness.

She gave back to #SiddharthShukla in his own style.



This is the Rashmi we want to see in upcoming episodes.#BiggBoss #BiggBoss13 — ⚽️Raees Happu- God of Thunder⚽️ (@HappuDroga4) October 8, 2019

Tweeple also applauded Koena Mitra who kept her calm during the fight and decided to speak up only when she thought that Sidharth has overdone it. One twitter user said, “When #SiddharthShukla was fighting with #Devoleena, Koena waited until she realised he is overdoing it & it is NECESSARY TO SPEAK.”

#KoenaMitra again pointed out the correct thing ki if 4 logo k demands liye jayenge to baaki sab k bhi lene padenge... Which is 💯 correct and sensible talk from her side



This has nothing to do with the ego #SiddharthShukla



PS:- I thought Shukla is a gentleman #BiggBoss13 — Sayonaira (@jugnu_fire) October 8, 2019

During the episode,

BB shows very few clips of #KoenaMitra but KOENA is always seen making sense in her small appearances too♥️



BB should stop this politics now!#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Follow Krutika BB13♥️ (@RealKrutika) October 8, 2019

In every episode it is evident that #KoenaMitra is the only contestant who doesn't fight like a crazy animal to convey her views.♥️



She always maintains dignity while speaking ♥️



Her intentions are also so pure,she hasn't even plotted against anyone ♥️#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Koena Mitra FC🔱 (@KoenaMitraTM) October 8, 2019

Im happy I supported you this season. You are graceful and didnt beg anyone to save you from nomination #KoenaMitra

You are just so real and normal but #BiggBoss wants Saas Bahu drama



But Im happy you came in #BB13 & I could know you. As a woman you inspired me @koenamitra

😘 — Smita Kohli (@smita_kohli) October 7, 2019

Disclaimer: Watch Bigg Boss 13 on Mon-Fri at 10.30 pm and Sat-Sun at 9 pm on Colors TV and all episodes any time on Voot.

