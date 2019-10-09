Bigg Boss 13: Fans angry with Sidharth Shukla’s outburst, call Rashami Desai ‘Tigress ‘

Wednesday, October 09, 2019
     
Bed Friends Forever Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s bonding hit the rock in the latest episode of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Bed Friends Forever Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s bonding hit the rock in the latest episode of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. On Day 9 before the second luxury budget task started, the entire house fought over kitchen duties and why the ‘rotis’ were not thin. Well, as weird as it may sound, the housemates were all seen eating each other’s heads over what should be cooked for lunch and dinner when Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai got involved in a heated argument.

While the issue was with Devoleena, as soon as Rashami spoke up to support her, Sidharth Shukla screamed on her and their disagreement hit the rocky road. The actor’s outburst on his BFF Rashami left twitter angry. Fans were very annoyed with Sidharth for not screaming at Rashami for no reason and supported the actress for ‘talking sense’. Twitterati also praised her for giving it back to Sidharth in her own way and called her a tigress.

One twitter user wrote, “#RashmiDesai was right in today's episode.  More power to her for Bashing #SiddharthShukla who was unnecessarily behind her.  Loved it when she replied to Siddharth.  This girl can give back in her own way” Another said, “The tigress in #RashmiDesai has woken up” Check out more tweets here-

Tweeple also applauded Koena Mitra who kept her calm during the fight and decided to speak up only when she thought that Sidharth has overdone it. One twitter user said, “When #SiddharthShukla was fighting with #Devoleena, Koena waited until she realised he is overdoing it & it is NECESSARY TO SPEAK.”

 

 

Disclaimer: Watch Bigg Boss 13 on Mon-Fri at 10.30 pm and Sat-Sun at 9 pm on Colors TV and all episodes any time on Voot.

 

 

