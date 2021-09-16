Before and after Instagram memes on Twitter is the funniest thing you'll see today

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NOTEBOOKOFMEMES Before and after Instagram memes

Thursday saw a new trend picking up on Twitter with netizens taking a moment to share what all has changed in their lives ever since Instagram took over. They have taken things to a different level as they go on to describe how their real lives were before they were introduced to the photo-sharing app and how things took a turn when their real life was out for everybody to see on reels.

Sharing some hilarious memes, while some pointed how makeup is replaced by IG filters, others didn't forget to mention how weird sometimes netizens get with their social media bios. Some also joked about reels and Instagram's 'Ask Me Anything feature. While these posts are super funny, you can't dismiss the fact that some of them are absolutely relatable. We’ve picked out some of the best memes and tweets that are doing rounds on social media today:

Brands too joined the bandwagon:

Meanwhile, Instagram is in the midst of major changes, as it evolves from a photo-sharing site to a social platform that's closer to TikTok. It has also requested user dates of birth in preparation for introducing more child safety measures.