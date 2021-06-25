Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Baba ka Dhaba' owner Kanta Prasad discharged from hospital, blames YouTubers for forcing him into depression

'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner Kanta Prasad was discharged from the Safdarjung Hospital, where he was admitted following an alleged suicide attempt. Prasad was admitted to the hospital on June 18 and as per police reports, he overdosed on alcohol and sleeping pills. Following his discharge, Prasad recorded a statement to the police alleging that several YouTubers had called him to pressure him to apologise to YouTuber Gaurav Wasan following which he fell into depression. While no FIR has been filed regarding the matter, the police are investigating the role of the YouTubers who made the calls to Prasad.

DCP (south district) Atul Kumar Thakur told Prasad’s condition is currently stable and he has returned home. “Initially, he was on a ventilator and then in the Intensive Care Unit," a senior officer was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Earlier, Prasad’s son, Karan, also told the police that his father consumed alcohol and sleeping pills. He had been depressed over his business for the last few days, said the family.

The 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner had come into limelight last year when a video featuring him went viral on the social media where he spoke about the lack of customers and financial crisis which had hit his small business. After the video went viral, Kanta Prasad became famous overnight and people from all over the country came out in large numbers to provide financial help to him to kickstart his eatery joint again.

The video of Kanta Prasad was shot and uploaded by YouTuber Gaurav Vasan but later a police complaint was filed by Prasad against the latter for defrauding him over money collected in his name.

With the financial help Baba (Kanta Prasad is popularly known as) received from the people, he opened a restaurant but it could not last long. Due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, Baba had to close the restaurant due to non-availability of customers and no income generated following which he again returned to his old dhaba.

Recently, Gaurav Vasan and Kanta Prasad buried the hatchet where the elderly man apologized to the You Tuber.

Also Read: YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, wife transferred 'Baba ka Dhaba' owner Kanta Prasad Rs 4.5 lakh after complaint: Police