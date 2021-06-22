Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/GAURAVWASAN YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, wife transferred 'Baba ka Dhaba' owner Kanta Prasad Rs 4.5 lakh after complaint: Police

The 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner Kanta Prasad, who gained fame during last year's pandemic-induced lockdown attempted suicide a few days back and was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. This happened days after his video apologizing to YouTuber Gaurav Wasan went viral on the internet. Well, the case has taken yet another turn as a Delhi police investigation has revealed that Wasan and his wife transferred Rs 4.5 lakh to the Dhaba owner's account only after he filed a complaint. He accused Gaurav of allegedly cheating and breach of trust on November 1. Photos surfaced later of Wasan and Kanta Prasad embracing, indicating an end to their tussle.

An officer privy to the case told Indian Express, "Police found that the couple received Rs 4.5 lakh, but they gave the money after Prasad lodged an FIR against Wasan. Police had already questioned Wasan and recorded his statement. "

Kanta Prasad, in his video, was heard saying, "I made a mistake by saying ‘I didn’t call him but he approached us himself,’ I’d like to apologize." After this, Gaurav took to Instagram and shared a picture with the elderly couple alongside caption reading, "All's well that ends well Galti karne wale se bada Galti maaf karne wala hota he ( Mere Maa Baap ne hamesha yehi seekh di hai) नानक नाम चड़दी कला, तेरे भाणे सरवत दा भला."

According to hospital authorities, alcohol content and sleeping pills were found in the blood of Prasad, 81. The statement of Prasad's son Karan also confirmed that his father had taken alcohol and sleeping pills. Badami Devi, Prasad's wife who runs the dhaba with him, meanwhile, said that she had no idea about his condition.

Prasad shot to fame in October last year after YouTuber Gaurav Wasan posted a video of the couple facing severe hardships during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. In the video on October 7, Wasan asked people to come to Baba Ka Dhaba and have food.

Many also donated to the couple to ease their hardship. In December 2020, Prasad opened a restaurant in Malviya Nagar. He however moved back to his old dhaba earlier this month after his new venture failed to take off.