Telangana: Two arrested, five children rescued as police bust child kidnapping racket in Warangal The gang targeted infants, often snatching them from railway stations while they were sleeping with their families. The abducted children included infants as young as five months old, who were later sold to childless couples with the false claim that they were from orphanages.

Warangal:

Police have busted a child kidnapping racket in Telangana's Warangal city and nearby areas, arresting two accused and rescuing five children who were illegally sold to childless couples. The Kazipet Police, along with the Task Force Police, busted the kidnapping racket on Saturday.

The arrested accused were identified as Kodupaka Naresh (42), a resident of Ghavapur village in Peddapalli district, and Velpula Yadagiri (32), a resident of Shantinagar in Peddapalli town.

Children were sold to childless couples

The gang targeted infants, often snatching them from railway stations while they were sleeping with their families. The abducted children, including infants as young as five months old, were later sold to childless couples with the false claim that they were from orphanages.

This arrest pertains to the case of a five-month-old boy who was kidnapped by unidentified persons on the early morning of December 28, 2025, while his parents were sleeping on the pavement outside Kazipet railway station. Following a complaint by the child's father, Kazipet Police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

According to Warangal Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh, as part of the investigation, special teams comprising officers from Kazipet Police and the Task Force were formed. Based on evidence collected at the crime scene, the teams apprehended two suspects who were conducting reconnaissance near Kazipet railway station in a hired car, apparently with the intent to kidnap more children.

The suspects also confessed to several other kidnappings, enabling the police to locate and rescue all five children from different districts including Mancherial, Jannaram, Jagtial, and Ramagundam.

Five children rescued

Based on their confession, the five-month-old boy, who was kidnapped from Kazipet, was rescued from Lingayapally village in Jannaram mandal. Additionally, the police also rescued four other kidnapped children.

This included a 10-month-old girl, who was abducted in August 2025 while sleeping with her parents at Warangal Railway Station, and was found in Naspur, Mancherial district; a three-year-old boy kidnapped in October 2023 from Kazipet Railway Station platform, rescued from Jannaram mandal; a five-month-old baby girl kidnapped in October 2025 near Mancherial Railway Station, rescued from Mancherial; and a 10-month-old baby girl kidnapped in June 2025 from Ramagundam Railway Station, rescued from Jagitial district.

The couples who had illegally bought the children have also been taken into custody.

Also Read: Video: Delivery boy killed in Hyderabad bus crash, union demands justice amid gig economy backlash

Also Read: Hyderabad Shocker! Man sets wife ablaze, pushes daughter into flames; arrested