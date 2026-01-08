Video: Zepto delivery boy killed in Hyderabad bus crash, union demands justice amid gig economy backlash Hyderabad bus crash: On Monday night (January 5), under Mehdipatnam police limits, Shekpet resident Abhishek was riding his two-wheeler when a Ganesh Travels bus slammed into his bike, running him over and killing him instantly. CCTV captured the harrowing crash, confirming the bus's role.

Hyderabad:

A tragic collision in Hyderabad claimed the life of 25-year-old Zepto delivery executive Abhishek, crushed under a private bus while on duty. CCTV footage captured the fatal Mehdipatnam accident, leading to the driver's arrest. The Telangana Gig Workers' Union slammed platforms for inadequate support, igniting calls for insurance reforms.

Fatal collision caught on camera

The accident unfolded on Monday night (January 5) under Mehdipatnam police station limits, as Abhishek, a Shekpet native, rode his two-wheeler through the busy stretch. A Ganesh Travels private bus allegedly rammed into his bike, running over him and causing instant death. CCTV footage verified the sequence, showing the bus's impact. Police swiftly shifted Abhishek's body to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Driver arrested, probe underway

Mehdipatnam police registered a case against the bus driver, who was detained and later arrested. Investigations focus on negligence, overspeeding, or road violations as potential causes. A senior officer appealed to gig workers: "Wear helmets while riding," underscoring basic safety amid rising incidents.

Gig union slams platforms over worker welfare

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU), led by founder-president Shaik Salauddin, condemned the death, noting Abhishek was racing delivery timelines. "10-minute deliveries start on time, Rs 100-crore projects launch promptly- but insurance and compensation for crashed workers? Never," Salauddin fumed. They demand immediate family aid, accident insurance enforcement, and accountability for hazardous conditions like tight deadlines and poor infrastructure.