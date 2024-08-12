Telangana YouTuber arrested for cooking 'peacock curry', faces action under Wildlife Protection Act

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a significant development, the Telangana Forest Department announced on Monday that a case has been filed against a YouTuber for allegedly uploading a video featuring a "peacock curry recipe" on his channel.

The accused, identified as Kodam Pranay Kumar, is a resident of Tangallapalli village in Rajanna Sircilla district. Officials revealed that the preliminary investigation indicated Kumar posted the video to attract more views. However, such content is illegal in India as peacocks, the national bird, are protected wildlife under Indian law, and their exploitation, including cooking, is prohibited.

'Curry Sent for Forensic Analysis'

The authorities further detailed that upon receiving information about the video, a team of forest officials visited Tangallapalli village and detained Kumar under the Wildlife Protection Act. They recovered a sample of chicken curry from his house, which has been sent to a lab for forensic analysis. An investigation into the case is currently underway.

