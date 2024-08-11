Hyderabad: Security guard dies after 20-year-old drunk student rams speeding car on him

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old security guard was killed after being hit by a speeding car, allegedly driven by a 20-year-old student under the influence, at Gajularamaram on Sunday, said police. The incident occurred around 6:15 am while the security guard was walking along the road, as reported by a police official from Jeedimetla police station.

After being hit by the speeding vehicle, the pedestrian was flung in the air and fell down, police said, adding he died on the spot. The entire accident was captured on a CCTV camera.

The driver, a 20-year-old second-year degree student, was taken into custody in connection with the incident. A breath analyzer test suggested that he was driving under the influence at the time of the accident.

The official also noted that five of the driver's friends were in the car when the accident occurred. According to the video footage, none of the car's occupants appeared to assist the pedestrian, who was left lying on the road as they drove away from the scene.

