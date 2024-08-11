Sunday, August 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Telangana
  4. Hyderabad: Security guard dies after 20-year-old drunk student rams speeding car on him

Hyderabad: Security guard dies after 20-year-old drunk student rams speeding car on him

A 20-year-old degree second-year student, who was driving the vehicle, was taken into custody in connection with the accident.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Hyderabad Updated on: August 11, 2024 23:41 IST
Hyderabad,
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old security guard was killed after being hit by a speeding car, allegedly driven by a 20-year-old student under the influence, at Gajularamaram on Sunday, said police. The incident occurred around 6:15 am while the security guard was walking along the road, as reported by a police official from Jeedimetla police station. 

After being hit by the speeding vehicle, the pedestrian was flung in the air and fell down, police said, adding he died on the spot. The entire accident was captured on a CCTV camera.

The driver, a 20-year-old second-year degree student, was taken into custody in connection with the incident. A breath analyzer test suggested that he was driving under the influence at the time of the accident.

The official also noted that five of the driver's friends were in the car when the accident occurred. According to the video footage, none of the car's occupants appeared to assist the pedestrian, who was left lying on the road as they drove away from the scene.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay dismisses reports of talks between BJP, BRS, dubs KCR's party 'outdated'

Also Read: Telangana: 18-month-old boy attacked by stray dog in Karimnagar | VIDEO

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Telangana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Telangana News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement