Union Minister Bandi Sanjay dismisses reports of talks between BJP, BRS, dubs KCR's party 'outdated'

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday (August 10) rejected reports of any talks between KCR’s BRS and BJP for friendship. He also termed the BRS an “outdated party”. His remarks came after the speculations about the BRS engaging with the BJP against the backdrop of arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha in a case related to the alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy and the regional party drawing a blank in the Lok Sabha polls. The BRS lost power in Telangana in the Assembly elections last year.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has recently warned that action would be taken as per law against those spreading false information of "merger" of BRS.

Sanjay Kumar said that the contest in the local body polls in Telangana would be mainly between the ruling Congress and the BJP.

Alleging that the state government is not providing funds to the panchayats, he claimed that the rural local bodies are functioning with central funds.

Union Minister on Owaisi

On AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's opposition to the Waqf (amendment) bill, he asked as to how many Waqf lands MIM has safeguarded and how many poor Muslims have been distributed waqf lands.

Referring to allegations of encroachments of waqf lands at some places, he said the facts would come out if the waqf (amendment) bill is passed. Replying to a query, Sanjay Kumar said the BJP's central leadership would decide on the issue of appointing a new president for the state unit of BJP.

There has been speculation that a new president might be appointed as incumbent G Kishan Reddy is a Union Minister looking after important portfolios like coal and mines. He also claimed that the Congress government in Telangana has become unpopular in a short time after coming to power in December last year.

