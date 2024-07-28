Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy announces to waive farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh by August

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the state government would waive off the farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh by August. The announcement comes ahead of the local body elections in the state. Speaking at a public meeting at Kalwakurthy, Nagarkurnool, Telangana CM Reddy said, "We have already waived farm loans up to Rs 1 lakh. Farm loans up to Rs 1.50 lakh will be waived by July 31. A total loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh will be completed by August."

Reddy targets BRS

Meanwhile, he also took a swipe at the BRS saying that their agony after losing power was visible. "People will reject the opposition in panchayat polls. I appeal to all Congress activists to get ready for the upcoming local body elections", Reddy added.

Reddy said that the funds were sanctioned for the construction of guest houses and roads in Kalwakurthi. "Sanctioned Rs 10 crore to improve facilities in government schools in Madgula mandal. Developed road network from all village panchayats to mandal centres in the constituency. Developed four lines of roads between Kalwakurthi and Hyderabad. We will develop Kandra School with Rs. 5 crores, where I studied, and also set up Young India Skill University in the Mucherla area on August 1. The Skill University is being developed on 50 acres with Rs. 100 crores", Reddy said.

Reddy remembers late Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy

Praising late Congress leader S. Jaipal Reddy, an ex-MLA from Kalwakurthi, CM Reddy said, "I am the son of Nallamala and the brother of all of you. Senior Congress leader S. Jaipal Reddy continued in public life till his last breath, whether he was in power or in opposition. Jaipal Reddy strictly believed in his principles and pursued a political career accordingly. The national leader brought laurels to every post he stepped into. Jaipal Reddy gave priority to values in politics."

Furthermore, he added that the grand old party would have formed the government after the 2014 assembly elections if Jaipal Reddy had been announced as the CM candidate in Telangana. Reddy said, "It was Jaipal Reddy who suggested the closure of doors and cut live telecast at the time of adopting a bill for separate Telangana in Lok Sabha. Expected results did not come in assembly elections after Telangana formation. Jaipal Reddy expressed unhappiness over losing the opportunity to become Chief Minister from Kalwakurthy. A 100-bed hospital will be set up in Kalwakurthi."

(With ANI Inputs)

