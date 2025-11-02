Telangana man kills wife, daughter and sister-in-law, then dies by suicide The man also tried to murder his elder daughter, but she managed to escape with injuries and has been admitted to the hospital.

Hyderabad:

A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife, daughter, and sister-in-law and then died by suicide in Telangana's Vikarabad district in the early hours of Sunday, police said. Another daughter, who managed to escape the attack, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

According to officials, the incident took place between 2:30 am and 3:00 am in Kulkacherla mandal. Police rushed to the spot after receiving a call on Dial 100.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the man attacked his wife (mid-30s), younger daughter (around 10 years old), and sister-in-law (mid-40s) with a sickle while they were asleep.

He then attempted to attack his elder daughter, but she managed to flee with injuries. The man later died by suicide by hanging himself inside the house.

Police suspect domestic disputes between the man and his wife may have led to the tragedy. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

