Hyderabad: Youth discovers human skeleton while retrieving ball; old phone leads to clues What started as a simple search for a lost cricket ball took a chilling turn when the youth stumbled upon a human skeleton lying face down on the floor of a long-abandoned house.

Hyderabad:

A youth's search for his missing cricket ball in Hyderabad led to a chilling discovery- a human skeleton. The discovery was made after a youth entered the locked house in the Nampally area to retrieve a cricket ball and stumbled upon the skeleton. Police said the remains are believed to be of a middle-aged man who had been living alone in the house since 2015.

The youth immediately informed nearby residents, who then alerted the police. Authorities are now investigating the case to determine the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding the death.

A police team from Habeebnagar Police Station reached the spot, broke open the locked door, and found the skeletal remains in the kitchen.

Old phone helps identify the skeleton

A switched-off mobile phone was discovered near the skeletal remains. When turned on, the phone showed over 80 missed calls and several saved contact numbers, providing potential leads for investigators.

Initial findings suggest that the deceased was unmarried and had been living alone in the house. His siblings informed the police that they had lost touch with him years ago and assumed he had moved elsewhere. Since he lived independently and had cut off contact, no missing persons report was ever filed.

"It was not clear when and how he died. The skeletal remains were sent for medical examination. It is looking like natural death, but the actual cause of death can be known based on the FSL (Forensic Science Lab) report," the official said.

A case of unnatural death was registered and further investigation is on, police added.

