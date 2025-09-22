Hyderabad: Student found dead in hostel room, alleges harassment, extortion by seniors in video College authorities have been asked to provide full details regarding the incident. Police said they are examining CCTV footage, the student’s video recording and statements from hostel students and staff as part of the investigation.

In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old engineering student was found dead inside his hostel room in Hyderabad. The incident took place at Siddhartha Engineering College on Monday morning. The student, Jadav Sai Teja, recorded a video before his death, pleading for help and alleging that his seniors were beating him and demanding money.

Teja’s family members reached the college from Adilabad after being informed about the incident. They have demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

Police launch probe

A case has also been registered in this regard. Preliminary investigations revealed that Teja was forced by his seniors to go to a bar, where he was made to drink alcohol. He was also asked to pay a bill of around Rs 10,000.

In the video, the visibly distressed student claimed he was beaten and harassed for money.

College authorities have been asked to provide full details regarding the incident. Police said they are examining CCTV footage, the student’s video recording and statements from hostel students and staff as part of the investigation.

Engineering student dies by suicide in IIT Kharagpur

Earlier on Saturday, a PhD student died by suicide inside his hostel room in IIT Kharagpur, PTI reported. Harsh Kumar Pandey, a resident of Ranchi, was pursuing his doctorate in Mechanical Engineering.

This is the fifth case of suspected suicide in the famous institute this year.

"His parents could not reach him on the phone, and the door of his room was locked from the inside. Subsequently, police were informed, and they broke into the room to find his body hanging from the ceiling," the news agency quoted an IIT-Kharagpur spokesperson as saying.

Meanwhile, the institute said a fact-finding team has been constituted in the matter.

"The administration has initiated the filing of an FIR, and the police have commenced an investigation into the incident. The Institute is extending full cooperation to the authorities," he added.