Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets PM Modi, Amit Shah in New Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy on Thursday (July 4) held significant meetings with central leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi.

The Telangana CM, accompanied by his Deputy Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, first called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where they discussed issues pertaining to the state's development.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Telangana CMO elaborated on the details of the talks held, mentioning, "State Chief Minister Revanth Reddy along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah today. On this occasion, many issues related to the state were discussed with him."





Further, the duo then called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital, where the top leadership from Telangana supposedly raised key pending projects of the southern state with PM Modi.





The sources mentioned that during the first meeting between Modi and Reddy, after the latter was sworn in as the prime minister for a third straight term last month, the leaders discussed key pending projects in the southern state.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the meeting between Telangana CM Reddy and PM Modi comes around a month after the two had earlier taken a dig at each other during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier taken a veiled attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, alleging that the money collected in the state through "double R (RR) tax' is being channeled to Delhi, the Telangana CM had also urged PM Modi to demit from his office, citing the verdict of the electorate.

