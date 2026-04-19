21-year-old B.Tech student dies by suicide in Hyderabad over 'harassment' from college official

Hyderabad:

A 21-year-old engineering student allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad after being reportedly harassed by an official of a private college, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday within the jurisdiction of Hayathnagar police station, where the third-year B.Tech student was found hanging at his residence.

College demanded money for issuing hall ticket

According to a complaint filed by the victim's father, a college official had allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from the student on April 17 for issuing a hall ticket due to low attendance. The father also alleged that his son was humiliated publicly despite explaining his health condition.

Distressed over the incident, the student died by suicide the following day, April 18, the complaint stated.

A case was registered, and further investigation is underway, police said, adding that if necessary, they will also investigate the role of the college management.

JEE aspirant dies by suicide

Earlier, an 18-year-old JEE aspirant, Tanmay Yadav, died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, reportedly due to academic stress. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Lasudia police station. He left behind a note apologising for his actions.

"A student committed suicide in the Lasudia police station area of ​​Indore. The 18-year-old student's name is Tanmay Yadav... He was preparing for the JEE... he was under stress due to his studies... Before committing suicide, he wrote 'sorry' in his suicide note... He committed suicide by hanging himself," PRO Police Rajesh Dandotiya said.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

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