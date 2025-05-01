Caste census: CM Revanth Reddy suggests Centre to form ministers' panel, offers Telangana model as blueprint The Central government has announced its decision to incorporate caste-based data collection in the upcoming nationwide census.

Hyderabad:

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday proposed that the Centre constitute a group of Union ministers along with an expert committee of officials to hold to engage with stakeholders and others regarding the caste census.

Addressing the media, CM Reddy thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for its decision to take up the caste enumeration along with the general census and said that Telangana model can be emulated across the country, as the southern state was the "role model".

'I have one suggestion for Narendra Modi...'

He further recommended that the Central government hold discussions with all political parties and civil society organisations before initiating the caste census, and ensure the process is guided by clear timelines. He noted that Telangana's caste survey was undertaken only after extensive consultations with stakeholders by a group of state ministers, and emphasised that the time has come for both the Centre and state governments to collaborate on this important issue.

"I have one suggestion for Narendra Modi or the Central government. First appoint a group of ministers, and an experts committee with officials. This group of ministers and experts committee will go to every state and discuss with the state governments and take suggestions from them. Then prepare the terms of reference for the caste census," Reddy said.

He said the Telangana government will fully cooperate on the issue and is willing to share its experience and challenges with the Centre. According to him one year is sufficient to complete the whole exercise of the caste census across the country as per the Telangana’ experience.

Telangana model will become effective for every state

On Wednesday, the central government decided to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census exercise in a "transparent" manner.

Quoting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who suggested the centre to take Telangana as a role model for the caste census, Revanth Reddy said it was the Leader of Opposition who promised the enumeration during his Bharat Jodo yatra. "Telangana model will become effective for every state. We are not trying to dominate anybody. We have no objection if you learnt from the Telangana model. We are ready to cooperate," he said.

Reddy declined to speculate on any political motive behind the Centre's decision to consider caste enumeration, stating that the primary goal should be to ensure that SCs, STs, OBCs, and minorities benefit from such an exercise.

He added that the Telangana Congress had staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, urging the Central government to approve the caste census.

Reddy also said the state government is prepared to share its findings and experiences with the Centre and can give a presentation either in Hyderabad or Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

