Caste census: BJP vs Congress and a Rahul Gandhi poster factor in rush to take credit Although the Congress claims its push for a caste Census compelled the Centre to act, the ruling BJP argues that Congress governments since Independence have consistently opposed such an initiative.

New Delhi:

A war of words has broken out between the BJP and the Congress over taking credit for a caste census in India, a day after the Centre caste data would be recorded in the upcoming Census.

A poster appeared outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi crediting party leader Rahul Gandhi for pressuring the Narendra Modi government into making the decision.

The poster, put up by party leader Srinivas BV, features a photograph of Mr Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, who has consistently called for a nationwide caste Census. The message on the poster highlights that this move would open the door for stronger affirmative action policies to support disadvantaged communities.

“We said Modi ji would have to get a caste Census done. We will get it done. The world bows down, you need someone to make it bow down,” the poster reads in Hindi.

Congress claims credit

The Congress has asserted that its consistent advocacy forced the government’s hand, while the ruling BJP has countered that Congress governments historically opposed a caste Census and are now using the issue for political gain.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while announcing the cabinet’s decision, said that including caste enumeration transparently in the national Census rather than through separate surveys would help preserve social harmony. He added that this move would reinforce the country’s social and economic framework.

Soon after the announcement, Mr Gandhi reiterated his stance on X, stating, “We said Modi ji would have to get a caste Census done. We will get it done. This is our vision, and we will ensure the government conducts a transparent and effective caste Census. Everyone must know which communities have what share in the country’s institutions and power.”

He congratulated the individuals and groups who had continuously pushed for this cause and expressed his pride in their efforts.

BJP hits back with Nehru jibe

Responding to Congress’s claims, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accused the party of falsely claiming credit. He said, “The country deserves to know the truth. Jawaharlal Nehru was firmly against caste-based reservation.”

He further alleged that the Indira Gandhi government avoided addressing the issue and that it was the Janata Party government in 1977 that set up the Mandal Commission to revive the agenda of social justice. He pointed out that BJP leaders Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani supported that initiative while with the Jana Sangh, and it was later a Congress government that delayed implementation of the Mandal Commission’s report.