Telangana: Four-month-old dies after being attacked by stray dog in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A four-month-old boy passed away due to injuries sustained in an apparent "attack" by a stray dog in a hut located in the Shaikpet area of Hyderabad in Telangana, officials said on Monday.

The officials said that the incident happened on December 8 when the child's parents, who are labourers, had left him in a cradle in the hut and gone for work.

Dog bit boy on face and forehead

According to the available information, three stray dogs approached the hut, and one of them entered the hut, which which had no door. The dog reportedly bit the four-month-old boy on the face and forehead, according to a civic official.

Following the attack, the boy was admitted to a state-run hospital, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries on Sunday while receiving treatment, as confirmed by the official. The parents of the boy are reported to be from the Mahabubnagar district of Telangana.

20 stray dogs caught

In the aftermath of the incident, approximately 20 stray dogs in the area were captured in accordance with guidelines. Upon examination, it was determined that all of them had already been sterilized. The official further stated that the captured dogs were subsequently released.

In a similar incident on February 19 this year, a pack of stray dogs attacked and killed a four-year-old boy in Amberpet in the city.

