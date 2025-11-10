Jubilee Hills bypolls tomorrow: Holiday declared for govt offices, schools today, paramilitary forces deployed Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll is scheduled for November 11 and the votes will be counted on November 14. The bypoll is necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.

Hyderabad:

The high-octane campaign for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency bypoll ended on Sunday and as per the announcement from the election commission, polling is scheduled for November 11 and the votes will be counted on November 14. The bypoll is necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.

Jubilee Hills bypolls tomorrow: Check key candidates

While BJP fielded Deepak Reddy, Gopinath's widow Sunita is the BRS candidate. The ruling Congress' candidate is Naveen Yadav who is also supported by the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan, who is the Hyderabad District Election Officer, told reporters that 226 polling stations have been identified as “critical” out of the total of 407 polling stations.

Jubilee Hills bypolls: 1,761 police force have been deployed

As many as 1,761 police force have been deployed as part of election bandobust, besides 8 companies of central paramilitary forces (CISF) will be deployed, Joint Commissioner of Police, (Law & Order, Co-ordination) Tafseer Iqubal said.

Joint Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal says, "Around 3000 people will be participating from ECI and 1800 police officials. All of them will be allocated polling stations in the morning... We have CCTV facilities both inside and outside the polling stations... 27 MCC cases have been registered and we have seized around Rs 3.61 crores..."

On Jubilee Hills assembly constituency by-elections arrangements, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan says, "We have deployed 1761 officers of different ranks... 8 companies of paramilitary forces have also been deployed as per the directions of the Election Commission and they are being deployed in the core areas... I appeal to the voters to come forward, we assure a peaceful environment... 139 drones will be placed... We will keep a surveillance on the entire area... 27 MCC violation cases have been registered against various people and organizations..."

The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City is also deploying "striking" forces to provide sufficient security at all polling stations along with mobile squads to monitor the law and order so as to ensure peaceful conduct of the poll, the officials added.

The by-poll has assumed significance with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy leading an intense campaign in the constituency for several days, unprecedented for a CM in a by-election.

Paid holidays declared for government offices, schools

Ahead of the bypolls, Hyderabad District Collector Harichandana Dasari issued an order declaring paid holidays for government offices and educational institutions in connection with the bye-election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

As per the order issued on November 7, paid holidays have been declared on the day before polling (November 10), the day of polling (November 11), and the day of counting of votes (November 14) for all offices and and educational institutions where polling stations and the counting centre are established for the byelection.

The Collector stated that the paid holiday covers government schools and offices that will be used as polling stations or counting centres within the Jubilee Hills constituency. The Collector further added bars will remain closed and food distribution and similar activities near polling stations will not be allowed.

