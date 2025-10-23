Jubilee Hills bypoll on Nov 11: Nominations of 81 candidates accepted, 130 rejected during scrutiny Jubilee Hills bypoll on Nov 11: During the scrutiny of nomination papers that started on Wednesday, nominations of 81 candidates were accepted and 130 candidates were rejected, an official release said. As per the schedule, the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 24.

Hyderabad:

Ahead of the Jubilee Hills bypoll on November 11, the nominations of 81 candidates were found valid by the Election Commission during scrutiny, while papers of 130 candidates were rejected, officials said on Thursday. A total of 321 nominations were filed by 211 candidates, with some of them filing two sets of nominations.

Nominations of 81 candidates were accepted

During the scrutiny of nomination papers that started on Wednesday, nominations of 81 candidates were accepted and 130 candidates were rejected, an official release said. As per the schedule, the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 24.

The high-stakes bypoll to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency would take place on November 11, with votes to be counted on November 14. This bypoll is necessitated due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack.

Congress names V Naveen Yadav as its candidate

The ruling Congress in Telangana announced V Naveen Yadav as its candidate, while the opposition BRS fielded Maganti Sunitha, widow of the late MLA. The BJP nominated Lankala Deepak Reddy.

Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll: AIMIM to support Congress

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had said the party will support Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll.

The EC's new measures, including affixing colour photographs of candidates on EVMs, use of Artificial Intelligence-based surveillance and GPS-enabled monitoring of sensitive polling stations to prevent malpractice, would be in place for this bypoll.

With inputs from PTI