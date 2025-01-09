KTR on Formula E race case: 'I am KCR's son, will die for Telangana, but won't bow to Congress'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BRS Working President K T Rama Rao

Formula E race case: BRS Working President and MLA K T Rama Rao appeared before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Hyderabad in connection with the Formula E race case. KTR is the prime accused in the FIR registered in the case.

He was summoned by the ACB for questioning in the case related to the alleged "unauthorised" payments to conduct Formula E race. His lawyer accompanied him to the ACB office. "Rama Rao appeared before the ACB and his examination has started," official sources told news agency PTI.

'Won't bow to Congress'

Speaking to the media outside his residence before appearing before the ACB, the BRS MLA said that he would die for Telangana but would never bow before Congress.

"Being a minister in the state cabinet, I did not give contracts to my son's company. I did not buy expensive cars. Revanth Reddy and his ministers have these corrupt ideas. I am not the one who got caught while trying to poach an MLA. I am a sincere child of Telangana. I did not do even half paisa corruption, and neither would I do it. Some Congress people through media management want to do mud-slinging on us and gain political advantage. The truth will always win. You cannot divert us. We will continue to speak and continue to fight.

If you, Revanth Reddy think you can divert our party cadre and leadership by putting cases on me or doing something to me, you can't do it. We will continue to question your 420 promises. No matter how many cases you put in. As KCR's son I am saying, I will die for Telangana if needed but won't bow my head before people like you. We will continue to fight. We will continue to fight until Telangana wins and is out of the clutches of Congress," he said.

Agenda was to make Hyderabad pivotal hub for sustainable mobility

Rama Rao said that his agenda was to make Hyderabad a pivotal hub for sustainable mobility as the world transitions towards it and Formula-E race was a part of that ambitious vision. In an X post, the former minister, said, "Worked tirelessly for bringing a prestigious event to India, to enhance the Brand image of Hyderabad & Telangana globally. Agenda was to make Hyderabad a pivotal hub for sustainable mobility as the world transitions towards it. Formula-E race was a part of the effort to realise this ambitious vision."

He further said the audacious intent was to make TMV (Telangana Mobility Valley) clusters the epicentre for innovation, research and manufacturing of electric vehicles creating employment and revenue, he further said.

"Small minds who are driven by petty politics may never understand any of this, but I am confident that people of Telangana who are observing everything will understand the truth and the vision. Truth always triumphs & justice will prevail," he added.

Formula E race case

The ACB registered a case against KTR on December 19, alleging irregularities in payments, including some made in foreign currency without necessary approvals, to organize the 2023 Formula E race during the previous BRS regime.

The case was filed under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC for offenses such as criminal misappropriation, misconduct, breach of trust, and conspiracy, which allegedly caused a loss of approximately Rs 55 crore to the government exchequer.

Although the race was initially scheduled to take place again in February 2024, it was canceled after the Congress government assumed office in December 2023.

KTR, who served as the Municipal Administration Minister in the BRS government and is now an MLA, was named the prime accused in the FIR. Senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired bureaucrat BLN Reddy were listed as accused numbers 2 and 3, respectively. KTR has also been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on January 7 regarding the alleged irregularities in the event's organization in Hyderabad.

