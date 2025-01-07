Formula E race case: Telangana High Court refuses to quash FIR against BRS leader KT Rama Rao

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BRS leader KT Rama Rao

Formula E race case: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday refused to quash the FIR filed against BRS working president KT Rama Rao in connection with the Formula E race case. The court also revoked the protection against arrest that had been previously granted to him.

Earlier on December 31, the High Court had reserved its orders over the petition after hearing the arguments from the state government as well as the defence in the case registered by the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB). The court had earlier restricted ACB from arresting the former minister until the orders were pronounced and the present order removes that protection.

Formula E race case

The ACB registered a case against KTR on December 19, alleging irregularities in payments, including some made in foreign currency without necessary approvals, to organize the 2023 Formula E race during the previous BRS regime.

The case was filed under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC for offenses such as criminal misappropriation, misconduct, breach of trust, and conspiracy, which allegedly caused a loss of approximately Rs 55 crore to the government exchequer.

Although the race was initially scheduled to take place again in February 2024, it was canceled after the Congress government assumed office in December 2023.

KTR, who served as the Municipal Administration Minister in the BRS government and is now an MLA, was named the prime accused in the FIR. Senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired bureaucrat BLN Reddy were listed as accused numbers 2 and 3, respectively. KTR has also been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on January 7 regarding the alleged irregularities in the event's organization in Hyderabad.

(With PTI inputs)

