Telangana: KT Rama Rao appears before ACB for questioning in Formula E race case

After a high voltage drama outside Telangana ACB office, MLA and Former Minister KT Rama Rao has appeared for questioning in the Formula E Race case before the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Speaking to reporters, KTR alleged that ACB is not allowing his advocates to enter its office. Disagreement began as after KTR denied entering into the office.

KTR appears before ACB

KTR was summoned by ACB over the ongoing investigation of financial irregularities linked to the Formula-E race held in Hyderabad in February 2023. While speaking to media outside the ACB office, KTR said, "I am here as a law-abiding citizen respecting the honourable high court, respecting anit corruptions bureaus direction to appear before them. They are not allowing my advocates, not allowing me to have my rights. All I am seeking of the Anti-corruption Bureau is that they respect the high court judgement."

"High court in fact has reserved its judgement... all I am asking the ECB is to ensure that my rights are protected as an individual and a citizen. I am entitled to my lawyers being present with me but unfortunately, they seem to have a different opinion. I am a law-abiding citizen therefore I am here but if they don't want to ensure that my rights as a citizen are protected, (I have the) right to walk away," he added.

Formula E Race case

The Telangana ACB on December 19 registered a case against Rama Rao, a minister in BRS regime, over alleged payments, part of it in foreign currency without approvals, made to conduct Formula-E race in Hyderabad during the previous BRS regime.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC dealing with criminal misappropriation, criminal misconduct, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy that allegedly resulted in loss to the government exchequer to the tune of about Rs 55 crore.

Along with ACB, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also summoned KTR and others in the case. The date set by ED is January 7. ED filed the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) after the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KTR and others in the Formula-E funding case.

(With inputs from agency)