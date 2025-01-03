Telangana: BRS chief KT Rama Rao summoned by ACB for questioning on Jan 6 in Formula-E race case

Follow us on Image Source : X KT Rama Rao summoned by ACB

Bharat Rashrta Samithi (BRS) president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has been summoned by the Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for questioning in the Formula E race case, on January 6, at 10 am. The summons are also issued to other accused in the case. Earlier on December 31, the Telangana High Court had extended the stay on his arrest and directed the ACB not to arrest KTR until a verdict is pronounced on his plea.

ED summons KTR on Jan 7

Prior to the ACB summon, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also summoned KTR and others in the case. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and son of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Rama Rao has been asked to depose for recording of his statement on January 7.

The central agency filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) or FIR last week in the case under various sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), taking cognisance of a Telangana Police Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) complaint.

KT Rama Rao taking legal advise on the summons

BRS working president K T Rama Rao is consulting legal experts on the summons issued to him by the ED for an appearance on January 7, sources close to him said on Wednesday. Rao, who was Municipal Administration Minister during the previous BRS regime, was summoned by the ED over the alleged irregularities with regard to conducting the race in Hyderabad.

Case against KT Rama Rao

The Telangana ACB on December 19 registered a case against Rama Rao, a minister in BRS regime, over alleged payments, part of it in foreign currency without approvals, made to conduct Formula-E race in Hyderabad during the previous BRS regime.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC dealing with criminal misappropriation, criminal misconduct, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy that allegedly resulted in loss to the government exchequer to the tune of about Rs 55 crore. The FIR named Rama Rao, an MLA now, as prime accused, senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired bureaucrat BLN Reddy as accused no 2 and 3 respectively.

(With agency inputs)