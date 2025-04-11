22 Maoists surrender before police in Telangana The three surrendered area committee members are Madavi Masa (native of Mulugu district) and Muchaki Joga Ram alias Joga and Thati Joga Puvarthi (both natives of Chattisgarh).

At least 22 members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) surrendered before police in Mulugu district of Telangana on Friday. Those who surrendered include three area committee members, one party member and 18 members of the 'Revolutionary People's Committee' of the outfit, a police release said.

The trio participated in various violent incidents in which several security personnel were killed, it said.

The district Superintendent of Police Shabarish P appealed to the CPI (Maoists) to surrender and lead a peaceful life with their families. The release quoted him as saying that the district police would make efforts for the rehabilitation of those who gave up arms.