Zoom Events to boost virtual events in India: Know how

Zoom has announced to launch the Zoom Events, which is an all-in-one platform which comes with the power to produce engaging virtual experiences for the Indian users. Zoom Events will combine the reliability and scalability of Team Chat, Zoom Webinars and Zoom Meetings, in one detailed solution.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: October 19, 2022 12:12 IST
Zoom, a video conferencing platform has announced the availability of Zoom Events, which is an all-in-one platform with the power to produce immersive and engaging virtual experiences for Indian users.

The company stated that Zoom Events will combine the reliability and scalability of Zoom Webinars, Team Chat and Zoom Meetings in one comprehensive solution for event organisers. It will have the ability to produce live events for internal as well as external audiences of almost any size.

Sameer Raje, General Manager and Head of India and SAARC Region at Zoom, said, "The preference for virtual and hybrid events is growing as people continue to look for flexibility in how they connect, learn, work and attend events."

He further added, "Event organisers are on the lookout for a comprehensive, intuitive and easily scalable platform for hosting interactive and engaging events and Zoom delivers the perfect solution."

The platform said that since launching in 2021, more than 7,000 customers have been using Zoom Events, and the platform has averaged more than 150 events daily.

Zoom also hosted Zoomtopia 2021 on Zoom Events, which has been delivering the latest and greatest in the world of communications to more than 30,000 virtual attendees worldwide.

"With Zoom Events, customers can produce and host impactful virtual experiences, including customer, company and public events and reach more people in engaging ways. We are excited to bring this innovation to our customers in India to help them create memorable events which attendees will love," Raje said.

Zoom Events enables businesses across industries to seamlessly host virtual and hybrid experiences, including company events like all-hands and sales summits and external events like user conferences.

Inputs from IANS

