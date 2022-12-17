Zebronics launches Smart Projector ZEB-PixaPlay 17 at Rs 24,999

Follow us on Image Source : PROJECTOR Projector

Zebronics, an Indian pioneer brand in IT Peripherals and Audio Systems has launched a premium projector, ZEB-PixaPlay 17 in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 24,999, the new projector is available for purchase on flipkart.com.

The new smart projector comes with features like auto focus and keystone adaptation. It supports Dolby Audio and delivers an astonishing brightness of 6000 lumens with a LED lamp. ZEB-PixaPlay 17 has been designed to give you the best viewing experience with exceptional detail and vibrant colours.

It has an inbuilt powerful speaker, you can also elevate the sound experience further by adding a Zebronics speaker from the wide selection. It's a smart projector which comes with dual-band wifi and wireless BT. You can install your favourite app and enjoy the OTT content right on the projector without any additional devices. It also comes with multiple input options like dual HDMI and dual USB. It also has an aux output port for audio.

The projector comes with a long-lasting lamp ensures that you can enjoy its visuals without any interruptions, as it has a lifespan of 30,000 hours. You can cast and mirror wirelessly from your devices directly on the projector. The projector can be ceiling mounted and comes with a remote control. A carry bag is also bundled with the projector for easy handling.

Pradeep Doshi, Co-founder and Director of Zebronics said, “Zebronics is now one of the biggest players in the home entertainment category in India. We have one of the largest and best-selling range of soundbars in the country. To get the best home theatre experience we have launched our flagship smart projector ZEB-PixaPlay 17. I am sure the home theater aficionados with enjoy the large screen entertainment at home at a fraction of the cost, bringing premium to masses".

Latest Technology News