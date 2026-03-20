Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. YouTube Shorts gets ‘Reimagine’: AI tool turns frames into creative 8-second videos

YouTube Shorts gets ‘Reimagine’: AI tool turns frames into creative 8-second videos

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

YouTube has introduced a new AI-powered feature called “Reimagine” for Shorts, enabling users to transform a single frame into a new 8-second video. Powered by the Veo AI video model, the tool allows creative remixing with text prompts, images, and smart AI suggestions.

YouTube Shorts
YouTube Shorts Image Source : YouTube Shorts/Pixabay
New Delhi:

YouTube, a popular video streaming platform’s new ‘Reimagine’ feature has added a fresh twist for Short format video. This tool will help users to grab any frame from an eligible Short (short-format Reel) and then rework it into an 8-second video clip that looks completely different. 

The new Reimagine feature will be under the Remix option, and it will help you to make quick, playful and creative content – even if you are not very good at editing. This will upgrade your content creation game for any new user who wish to make a career on the platform.

Powered by AI: Veo and Gemini Integration

The real magic happens thanks to Veo, YouTube’s AI video model. It crafts slick video clips with audio, while Google Gemini steps in to throw you prompt ideas. You’re free to use Gemini’s suggestions or set your own directions to get the results you want. It’s flexible enough for beginners and those who like to tinker.

How Reimagine Works

Using Reimagine is simple and intuitive. Users can select a frame from a Short and enhance it by adding elements such as:

  • Personal photos or objects (up to two references)
  • Custom AI prompts
  • AI-suggested creative ideas

The tool then processes these inputs and generates a short video clip with synchronised audio. This allows users to insert themselves into scenes or create entirely new visual narratives in seconds.

Creator credit and content linking

Another thing worth mentioning is that every AI-created Short video, by using the Reimagine tool, will automatically link back to the original video, which will help the users to gain views. And with this, the original content creators on YouTube will get credit, and their work will reach new people as their content gets remixed and shared.

A new era of AI-powered creativity

Reimagine AI tool on YouTube for Shorts is about making creativity accessible to even the new users. You do not need any fancy editing skills, and anyone can jump in and make something cool.

As Veo and other AI tools grow further, this approach could totally change the way people make and connect with short videos.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Launched in India at Rs 3999 with ANC, 54-hour battery

Why did Samsung halt Galaxy Z TriFold sales just 3 months after launch? Real reason explained

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for 20 March 2026: Free in-game rewards only for today
 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Youtube Tech News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\