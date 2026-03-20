Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for 20 March 2026: Free in-game rewards like diamonds, gun skins and more

New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max, a popular battle royale game, gained significant traction after the ban on the original Free Fire. The game company has released a new set of gaming codes to enhance gameplay. These codes follow an alphanumeric pattern and provide players with enhanced gameplay and multiple rewards.

But players must note that these are daily codes, which are time-bound, and this helps players to enhance their gameplay experience.

Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 20, 2026

Here is the new set of codes, which is valid only for today:

FK3J9H5G1F7D FE2R8T6Y4U1I FFRSX4CYHLLQ FFSKTXVQF2NR FFMTYKQPFDZ9 FF6WN9QSFTHX FM6N1B8V3C4X FA3S7D5F1G9H 6KWMFJVMQQYG FZ5X1C7V9B2N FT4E9Y5U1I3O NPTF2FWSPXN9 S9QK2L6VP3MR FFR4G3HM5YJN 4ST1ZTBZBRP9 FFDMNSW9KG2 FFCBRAXQTS9S FP9O1I5U3Y2T FF6YH3BFD7VT B1RK7C5ZL8YT 4N8M2XL9R1G3 H8YC4TN6VKQ9 BR43FMAPYEZZ FFSGT7KNFQ2X FPSTQ7MXNPY5 UPQ7X5NMJ64V FU1I5O3P7A9S F7F9A3B2K6G8

Note: These are timebound codes and are on a first-come, first-served basis. So, players need to be fast if they want to unlock free skins, diamonds, weapons, emotes and outfits.

Important things to follow during the gameplay

Codes are on a first-come, first-served basis- so players have to be quick

These codes are valid for only 24 hours

These codes have limited usage- only first 500 players will be able to use them.

These codes are India specific

Once redeemed, the reward will be sent to your in-game mail

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes?

Here are the steps to follow, in case you want to redeem the codes:

Go to the official rewards website: https://reward.ff.garena.com

There, log in with your official social media account (Google, Facebook, Apple ID, etc).

Enter the 12-character redeem code from the above list

Then click 'Confirm'.

Open the game and check the mail section

Remember that you cannot avail yourself of these codes if you are using a guest account

Redeem the given codes as soon as you can, as they are time-bound and could expire faster than you know. They will stop working once they are used up and have reached their limit.