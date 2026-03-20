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  3. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for 20 March 2026: Free in-game rewards like diamonds, gun skins and more

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for 20 March 2026: Free in-game rewards like diamonds, gun skins and more

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Here are a new set of codes, which are valid only for today, which will help the players to have an enhanced gameplay experience. But players will have to be quick, as these codes are timebound.

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max Image Source : Garena
New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max, a popular battle royale game, gained significant traction after the ban on the original Free Fire. The game company has released a new set of gaming codes to enhance gameplay. These codes follow an alphanumeric pattern and provide players with enhanced gameplay and multiple rewards.

But players must note that these are daily codes, which are time-bound, and this helps players to enhance their gameplay experience.

Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 20, 2026

Here is the new set of codes, which is valid only for today:

  1. FK3J9H5G1F7D
  2. FE2R8T6Y4U1I
  3. FFRSX4CYHLLQ
  4. FFSKTXVQF2NR
  5. FFMTYKQPFDZ9
  6. FF6WN9QSFTHX
  7. FM6N1B8V3C4X
  8. FA3S7D5F1G9H
  9. 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  10. FZ5X1C7V9B2N
  11. FT4E9Y5U1I3O
  12. NPTF2FWSPXN9
  13. S9QK2L6VP3MR
  14. FFR4G3HM5YJN
  15. 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
  16. FFDMNSW9KG2
  17. FFCBRAXQTS9S
  18. FP9O1I5U3Y2T
  19. FF6YH3BFD7VT
  20. B1RK7C5ZL8YT
  21. 4N8M2XL9R1G3
  22. H8YC4TN6VKQ9
  23. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  24. FFSGT7KNFQ2X
  25. FPSTQ7MXNPY5
  26. UPQ7X5NMJ64V
  27. FU1I5O3P7A9S
  28. F7F9A3B2K6G8

Note: These are timebound codes and are on a first-come, first-served basis. So, players need to be fast if they want to unlock free skins, diamonds, weapons, emotes and outfits.

Important things to follow during the gameplay

  • Codes are on a first-come, first-served basis- so players have to be quick
  • These codes are valid for only 24 hours
  • These codes have limited usage- only first 500 players will be able to use them.
  • These codes are India specific
  • Once redeemed, the reward will be sent to your in-game mail

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes?

Here are the steps to follow, in case you want to redeem the codes:

  • Go to the official rewards website: https://reward.ff.garena.com
  • There, log in with your official social media account (Google, Facebook, Apple ID, etc).
  • Enter the 12-character redeem code from the above list
  • Then click 'Confirm'.
  • Open the game and check the mail section

Remember that you cannot avail yourself of these codes if you are using a guest account

Redeem the given codes as soon as you can, as they are time-bound and could expire faster than you know. They will stop working once they are used up and have reached their limit.

 

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