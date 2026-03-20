Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for 20 March 2026: Free in-game rewards like diamonds, gun skins and more

Garena Free Fire Max, a popular battle royale game, gained significant traction after the ban on the original Free Fire. The game company has released a new set of gaming codes to enhance gameplay. These codes follow an alphanumeric pattern and provide players with enhanced gameplay and multiple rewards.
But players must note that these are daily codes, which are time-bound, and this helps players to enhance their gameplay experience.
Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 20, 2026
Here is the new set of codes, which is valid only for today:
- FK3J9H5G1F7D
- FE2R8T6Y4U1I
- FFRSX4CYHLLQ
- FFSKTXVQF2NR
- FFMTYKQPFDZ9
- FF6WN9QSFTHX
- FM6N1B8V3C4X
- FA3S7D5F1G9H
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- FZ5X1C7V9B2N
- FT4E9Y5U1I3O
- NPTF2FWSPXN9
- S9QK2L6VP3MR
- FFR4G3HM5YJN
- 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
- FFDMNSW9KG2
- FFCBRAXQTS9S
- FP9O1I5U3Y2T
- FF6YH3BFD7VT
- B1RK7C5ZL8YT
- 4N8M2XL9R1G3
- H8YC4TN6VKQ9
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- FFSGT7KNFQ2X
- FPSTQ7MXNPY5
- UPQ7X5NMJ64V
- FU1I5O3P7A9S
- F7F9A3B2K6G8
Note: These are timebound codes and are on a first-come, first-served basis. So, players need to be fast if they want to unlock free skins, diamonds, weapons, emotes and outfits.
Important things to follow during the gameplay
- Codes are on a first-come, first-served basis- so players have to be quick
- These codes are valid for only 24 hours
- These codes have limited usage- only first 500 players will be able to use them.
- These codes are India specific
- Once redeemed, the reward will be sent to your in-game mail
How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes?
Here are the steps to follow, in case you want to redeem the codes:
- Go to the official rewards website: https://reward.ff.garena.com
- There, log in with your official social media account (Google, Facebook, Apple ID, etc).
- Enter the 12-character redeem code from the above list
- Then click 'Confirm'.
- Open the game and check the mail section
Remember that you cannot avail yourself of these codes if you are using a guest account
Redeem the given codes as soon as you can, as they are time-bound and could expire faster than you know. They will stop working once they are used up and have reached their limit.