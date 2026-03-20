Arirang out now: BTS returns after nearly 4 years, marks comeback post military training | Watch

New Delhi:

K-Pop royalty BTS has released their fifth studio album Arirang today. It is the band's reunion after approximately three years and nine months. It is a defining moment in the band's career that is sure to go down in the annals of pop culture history. For the unversed, Arirang is an album that represents the essence of BTS as a band and the commonality of the emotions they face.

The seven-piece band has contemplated the message and musical essence they wanted to portray with Arirang In the process of doing so, they have come back to the essence of the band's roots.

Deets about the songs

BTS reflects on the culmination of their journey so far, channeling their experiences and thoughts into 14 tracks that paint a musical portrait of the group as they are now. The first half of the album establishes a strong tone from Body to Body, a roaring anthem meant for celebration in live shows, through their journey of blazing a trail for others to follow in Hooligan and then onto their unique identity and aspirations through their engagement with the world in Aliens and into their blazing return in FYA and finally into their current state of growth and change in 2.0.

At the center of it all, the interlude No. 29 brings the resounding tones of the Divine Bell of King Seongdeok. From here, there is a wide range of emotions: determination and resolve to move forward through life's waves (SWIM), determination and resolve to continue on through life's never-ending cycles (Merry Go Round), and personal emotions both on and off stage (NORMAL).

The second half of the album also brings emotions of living life and being free (Like Animals), confidence and security in just being themselves (they don't know 'bout us), and strong infatuation (One More Night), before finally closing out with a commitment of devotion (Please, Into the Sun).

SWIM video is out now

The music video for SWIM is set on a ship that travels through an endless sea. The ship is a space for healing and growth. Inside this space, a woman is going through a hard time, grappling through some of her toughest times of doubt and pain. Meanwhile, the seven members of the group are by her side as she goes through this hard time. However, she eventually comes to terms with herself and finds the courage to move on again. All of this is done in a way that is quite symbolic in the music video for SWIM.

The music video for SWIM was filmed in Lisbon and included scenes shot on a real ship and in a studio set. The actress in the music video is an American actress named Lili Reinhart, and the director of the music video is Tanu Muino.

Watch the video here:

Deets about Netflix release

In celebration of Arirang, BTS will be hosting BTS: The Comeback LIVE | ARIRANG, a global live performance streaming on Netflix on March 21st at 8:00 PM KST (4:00 AM PST / 7:00 AM ET) and 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time.

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