V hits 3.5M followers on TikTok in 3 days; which other BTS members are on the app?

New Delhi:

BTS's V whose real name is Kim Taehyung, opened his TikTok account on March 13, 2026, with the handle @tete_kimv. The account gained popularity in no time after V’s other members in the group started following him, and this led to the group’s international fan base, known as ARMY, verifying the account on social media platforms.

As soon as the fans found out about the new account, the reaction was immediate. The account is said to have broken the one-million fan barrier in less than a day without even posting any videos. And in three days the international star has hit 3.5 million subscriber.

V's gobal reach

As of March 15, the account has garnered approximately 3.5 million followers, all without the artist uploading a single post or announcement about the new account. The swift growth of the account can be attributed to the loyalty and dedication of the BTS fanbase around the world, who quickly rallied behind the singer's newly discovered account.

The situation also points to the extensive online popularity that V, as an artist, commands, which extends far beyond the popularity of the group as a whole. His online popularity has on many occasions led to the breaking of records.

All BTS members are on Tik Tok

All the seven members of BTS are not on Tik Tok yet. Out of them only three: J-Hope and Jungkook and V are on Tik Tok as of yet.

BTS is making a comeback with Arirang

Arirang is derived from their personal experiences but also extends to a universal story beyond generations and cultures. This is how BTS clearly proclaims their identity: born in Korea, playing for the world. Arirang will be available worldwide on all streaming platforms starting March 20 at midnight ET, which means the song will be out in India on March 20, 9:30 AM (IST).

Also Read: BTS' Arirang animation trailer traces the origins and cultural inspiration behind the upcoming album | Watch